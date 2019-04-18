'Upbeat' Twin Brothers From Summit Need Funds For Heart Surgery

Edwin and Edward are well known to diners at Village Trattoria in Summit, where the twins work. Described as "upbeat" and "dedicated," they now need the public's help to deal with some costly medical issues.

Both suffer from cardiomyopathy, a serious heart defect. To treat the condition, both were to receive a left ventricular assist device, which will help keep their hearts pumping. The devices will likely serve as "bridges" to heart transplants for the men.

A GoFundMe campaign has been launched to assist the brothers, who have missed work due to their ongoing medical issues.

To donate or to learn more, click here.

