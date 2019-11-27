Contact Us
This Hamburg Restaurant Is Jersey's Most Expensive, Ranking Says

Paul Milo
Sussex County's 4-star Restaurant Latour is the state's priciest eatery, according to a survey
Sussex County's 4-star Restaurant Latour is the state's priciest eatery, according to a survey Photo Credit: Crystal Springs Resort

Restaurant Latour serves up delectable French and New American dishes made with locally sourced, seasonal ingredients under the supervision of chef Aishling Stevens. Also boasting a wine cellar that's won Wine Spectator’s Grand Award every year since 2006, you can certainly get a fine meal at this Hamburg restaurant.

But it'll cost you.

The Daily Meal compiled a list of the most expensive restaurants in every state, with Restaurant Latour leading the pack in New Jersey. Located in the sprawling Crystal Springs golf and culinary resort, the restaurant offers a five-course tasting menu clocking in at $115 (plus $55 for wines) and a seven-course degustation for $145 (plus $65 for wines), the site reported.

The restaurant is open Thursday to Sunday from 5 to 10 p.m. Reservations required. Click here for more information/

