These 10 Towns Were Ranked Best Places To Live In Passaic County

We've seen the best places to live in New Jersey, but what about Passaic County?
The newly-released set of rankings by Niche.com grade each municipality based on quality of local schools, crime rates, housing trends, employment statistics and more.
Wayne came in at No. 1 and earned an A overall, despite getting a C+ in housing and B- in crime and safety.
Here are the other top 10 places to live in Passaic County, according to Niche.com.
- 10. Wanaque
- 9. Woodland Park
- 8. Totowa
- 7. Singac (Little Falls)
- 6. Hawthorne
- 5. Clifton
- 4. Bloomingdale
- 3. Ringwood
- 2. Pompton Lakes
- 1. Wayne
