These 10 Towns Were Ranked Best Places To Live In Passaic County

This Pines Lake Drive home is listed at $1.28 million on Zillow.
This Pines Lake Drive home is listed at $1.28 million on Zillow.

We've seen the best places to live in New Jersey, but what about Passaic County?

The newly-released set of rankings by Niche.com grade each municipality based on quality of local schools, crime rates, housing trends, employment statistics and more.

Wayne came in at No. 1 and earned an A overall, despite getting a C+ in housing and B- in crime and safety.

Here are the other top 10 places to live in Passaic County, according to Niche.com. 

  • 10. Wanaque
  • 9. Woodland Park
  • 8. Totowa
  • 7. Singac (Little Falls)
  • 6. Hawthorne
  • 5. Clifton 
  • 4. Bloomingdale
  • 3. Ringwood
  • 2. Pompton Lakes
  • 1. Wayne

Click here for the full list.

