These 10 Towns Were Ranked Best Places To Live In Passaic County

We've seen the best places to live in New Jersey, but what about Passaic County?

The newly-released set of rankings by Niche.com grade each municipality based on quality of local schools, crime rates, housing trends, employment statistics and more.

Wayne came in at No. 1 and earned an A overall, despite getting a C+ in housing and B- in crime and safety.

Here are the other top 10 places to live in Passaic County, according to Niche.com.

10. Wanaque

9. Woodland Park

8. Totowa

7. Singac (Little Falls)

6. Hawthorne

5. Clifton

4. Bloomingdale

3. Ringwood

2. Pompton Lakes

1. Wayne

Click here for the full list.

