'The Simpsons' Lovers Behind Union County Bagel Shop D'OH Are Anything But Average

D’OH Bagels in Rahway is anything but your average breakfast joint. The mom-and-pop shop opened its doors in the summer of 2017 and makes each item fresh in-store each morning.

The shop’s name, of course, is an homage to the Simpsons as well as a quirky play on words.

“My husband grew up loving 'The Simpsons,' which is partially where the name D'OH! came from,” said Erin Leonard, who runs the shop with her husband, Manny. "But it’s sort of a pun since we make all of our dough in-house, too.”

Donut varieties include cinnamon crumb, birthday cake, chocolate peanut butter, chocolate Oreo, red velvet, lemon blueberry, pumpkin cinnamon sugar and mint chocolate chip and more. Erin Leonard

While every bagel and donut served at D’OH is vegan, the shop also offers hearty breakfast sandwiches loaded with meats, cheeses and fresh veggies. Above all, however, freshness is the shop’s number-one priority.

“Everything is made in-house and to order,” said the Leonards, who live in Union Township. "We refuse to bring in any pre-made packaged goods that contain loads of preservatives, so everything is fresh.”

D’OH’s commitment to freshness culminates in a daily rotating menu that incorporates bagel flavors like cinnamon raisin, poppy, onion, roasted garlic, habanero, jalapeno cornbread, sun-dried tomato and more.

However, those expecting an authentic New York bagel may be caught off guard — in a good way.

“Our bagels are so different from your typical New York bagel,” said Leonard. “But I can say, once you see the sandwich and taste it, you'll definitely be back.”

As for donuts, the shop has crafted classics like birthday cake, cinnamon crumb, chocolate peanut butter, chocolate Oreo, red velvet, lemon blueberry, pumpkin cinnamon sugar and mint chocolate chip, to name a few.

Don’t forget to sample one of D’OH’s homemade hash browns, which are also made in-house each and every morning.

For more on D’OH Bagels, visit the store’s Facebook , Yelp and Instagram pages.

