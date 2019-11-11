ON TV: Watch Montville Tween Drummer In New Commercial With Questlove

Another line on her resume isn't the only thing a 12-year-old girl from Montville is taking away from being in a TV commercial with one of her idols.

Sway Bhatia is soaking in technical advice she got from The Roots co-founder Questlove, who she got to know while filming the new Citizens Bank television ad.

Bhatia, who specializes in rock drumming, also plays keyboard, classical piano, dances and has appeared in Netflix's "Master of None," HBO's "Succession" and more, NJ.com says.

She's always had an aptitude for the performing arts, singing along and dancing to Bollywood movies with her parents while living in Dubai, the article says.

Sway Bhatia, 12 of Montville, takes music lessons at the School of Rock in Montclair.

Bhatia began taking classes at School of Rock in Montclair since she was 5 -- two years after moving to the U.S. with her family.

She impressed Questlove for the commercial with her ability to change the timing of a song with her audition (“White Room," by Cream), and with her knowledge of his Grammy Award-winning band, The Roots.

Sway Bhatia

