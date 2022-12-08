Contact Us
North Jersey Teen Stars In New Netflix Show About Super Expensive Bar Mitzvah

Cecilia Levine
Jonathan Lengel.
Jonathan Lengel. Photo Credit: jlengelofficial Instagram

A Bergen County teen is being dubbed the breakout star of a Netflix adaptation of the Broadway show "13."

Jonathan Lengel, 16, of Woodcliff Lake, plays 13-year-old Archie in "13: The Musical," premiering Friday, Aug. 12. Just like his character Archie, Lengel uses a wheelchair due to congenital muscular dystrophy.

"13: The Musical" follows Evan Goldman, who moves to Indiana with his mom after her divorce with his dad, and is forced to navigate his new school's social circle ahead of his upcoming Bar Mitzvah.

"Evan thinks the solution to his woes will come in the form of throwing the most legendary party Walkerton’s ever seen," Netflix's Tudum says. "But in his quest for social acceptance and stability, he learns that popularity isn’t all it’s cracked up to be."

Lengel started singing in his church choir at six years old, and has performed in various regional theaters. His next role will be in the musical comedy "Theater Camp" alongside Ben Platt and Amy Sedaris.

