NJ Birthday Boy Buys Lunch For Troopers Who Cared For Him In Bike Wreck

When Rowdy Meys of Stockton was in a bad bicycle accident last year, New Jersey State Police took care of him.

This year, in return, Rowdy is taking care of the troopers on the frontlines of coronavirus

Rowdy used the money he got on his 11th birthday to buy lunch for the troopers at the nearby Kingwood Barracks.

He was personally thanked personally by Col. Pat Callahan, who visited his family's farm to show his gratitude.

"To you Rowdy," Gov. Phil Murphy said during Thursday's COVID-19 briefing, "thank you."

"And to all of the brave troopers beginning with the colonel, and through the entire ranks, we don't know where we'd be without you."

