Fair Lawn Girls Couldn't Believe When Police Officers Showed Up One-By-One At Lemonade Stand

The skies were turning gray and friends Yocheved and Ahuva were just about ready to accept their lemonade stand wouldn't be getting any customers when a Fair Lawn police officer pulled up.

The 7- and 8-year-old did their best to contain their excitement as Officer Tiller Uriarte came over and handed them a dollar for the the 5-cent cup of pink lemonade Sunday afternoon.

The girls jumped for joy -- their day had been made.

It was about to get even better.

As soon as Uriarte got in his patrol car, he sent a message through the police computer system to other on-duty officers telling them to stop by the side street lemonade stand if they had time.

That's when Officer Luis Vazquez radio'd Officer Tim Ammann, asking him to meet him for some pink lemonade in between calls.

Ammann and Vazquez pull up to the stand, as Ahuva and Yocheved ready their cups.

Ahuva, left, and Yocheved were jumping for joy when police officers showed up to their lemonade stand.

"The girls were smiling from ear-to-ear when we pulled up," Vazquez said. "We were going from call-to-call all day, and to go from that to this..." the officer paused.

"I know we made their day -- but they made ours, too."

The officers left a lasting impression on Ahuva and Yocheved, their parents said.

"We usually only see police officers from afar," said Yocheved's mom, Penina Mazurek. "They protect us and keep us safe, but for the girls to see that they're people and that they wanted to buy lemonade was a very good lesson."

Ahuva couldn't wait to tell her parents what happened, her father, Etan Blueman said.

"The smile on her face and her level of exuberance while telling me the story was very telling as to the impression that the actions of the officers had on her."

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.