College Dropout TV Actor Returns To New Jersey University For Commencement

Van Der Beek delivered the commencement address at the Morris County university, receiving an honorary degree, years after the actor "deferred his education" to take the iconic role of Dawson Leery on "Dawson's Creek."

The actor recalled his performance at a commencement as part of the 36 Madison Avenue a cappella group while he wondered might the future might hold. He told graduates to be careful of what you think you know- having thought his second audition for "Dawson's Creek" would be a waste of time.

Van Der Beek also told graduates to let the brain work for your heart and being honest about how and where you're valued, never mistaking it for your actual worth.

“Earlier, I highlighted a few of the technological advances made in the last 25 years since I last sat where you are. When one of you gets up here 25 years from now, the technological landscape will be unrecognizable from today,” said Van Der Beek.

“May you approach it with openness, presence, awareness, optimism, and a healthy sense of awe. After all, unpredictability opens up a world of possibility.”

