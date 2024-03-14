Imprisoned Sex Offender From Hackensack Gathered 42,000 Child Porn Files While Free: Prosecutor

Rahvae Richards, 32, served 3½ years of a five-year state prison sentence for trying to sexually assault a young city boy nearly a decade ago, records show. He’d also been downloading child pornography at the time, prosecutors said.

Richards was paroled in October 2021, a year and a half short of what originally was supposed to be a five-year mandatory hitch.

Sixteen months later, state parole officers re-arrested Richards after reportedly finding him with child pornography. They also notified the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office.

Richards was returned to Southwoods State Prison in Bridgeton for the parole violation in February 2023.

Meanwhile, the Bergen prosecutor’s Cyber Crimes Unit continued a new investigation into his activities while on the outside.

A search of Richards’s electronic devices turned up 42,142 files “depicting nude and/or sexually explicit prepubescent and pubescent children,” Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said on Thursday, March 14.

Detectives served Richards with a warrant at Southwoods charging him with possession of child pornography, the prosecutor said. A date for a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack hasn’t yet been announced.

