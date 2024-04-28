Drizzle Fog/Mist 45°

SHARE

Driver Hits Two Poles, Dies In Predawn Route 17 Crash

A driver was killed in a single-vehicle crash in front of the Home Depot on Route 17 in Lodi before dawn on Sunday, authorities confirmed.

At the scene of the crash in front of the Home Depot on Route 17 in Lodi on Sunday, April 28.

At the scene of the crash in front of the Home Depot on Route 17 in Lodi on Sunday, April 28.

 Photo Credit: CONTRIBUTED
Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories

The 31-year-old Jersey City motorist's Jeep struck two different poles on the northbound highway shortly after 4 a.m. April 28, Lodi Police Lt. Dominic Miller said.

Paramus police called it in, the lieutenant said.

Lodi firefighters extricated the victim, who Miller said was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities have since been trying to reach next of kin.

Lodi police are handling the investigation, assisted by the Bergen County Prosecutor's Fatal Accident Investigations Unit, New Jersey State Police and the Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification, which collected evidence.

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE