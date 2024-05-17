Giant Among Volunteers, Ramsey's Charles Schucht, 75, To Be Laid To Rest

"Many people knew Chuck volunteered at RAC, but few realized the extent of his involvement due to his humility," Corps Chief Marc Greenwood said.

"Chuck prided himself on participating in almost every single birthday drive by during COVID," Greenwood said. "When he wasn’t spreading cheer, he was helping transport critically ill COVID patients when many other volunteers had to step back for their families."

Schucht was on duty in uniform when he suddenly died last weekend. He was 75.

A funeral service begins at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 18, at Van Emburgh-Sneider-Pernice Funeral Home, 109 Darlington Ave., Ramsey. Burial follows at 11:30 a.m. in Redeemer Cemetery, 90 Chapel Road, Mahwah.

Visitation was scheduled at the funeral home from 4-8 p.m. Friday, May 17.

Schucht lived in Ramsey for 70 years and married Cindy Coles, who grew up in the house behind his in Ramsey, 54 years ago. Six years later he went to work for Verizon.

Schucht also loved motorcycles and was a member of the Bergen County Harley Davidson Owners Group of Rochelle Park, for several years.

After retiring at the end of 2016 after 48 years, Schucht "embarked on a new journey," as Greenwood put it, "bringing his professional skillset and drastically improving our operations.

"Chuck’s commitment and leadership skills quickly propelled him to the esteemed position of head trustee," the chief added. "He also served as the corresponding secretary, driver trainer, head engineer, and, perhaps most significantly to me, a mentor."

Schucht won a host of awards at the local and state level in his time with the corps.

His commitment, some say, can be best measured in time:

2,518 hours contributed in 2018;

3,693 hours in 2019;

3,797 hours contributed in 2020;

3,974 hours in 2021;

3,907 hours in 2022.

Knee replacement surgeries sidelined Schucht for part of 2023. He'd logged 3,401 by that point, Greenwood said.

For reference: The average EMS full timer works about 2,000 hours a year.

Schucht was involved in seven CPR saves and a trio of helicopter trauma calls.

Still, the one figure that impresses Greenwood the most is 2,625 -- that's the number of patients Schucht assisted in caring for.

"His impact on our community and agency will forever be remembered," the chief said.

A GoFundMe aims to help Cindy and her family. Go to: Honoring Chuck Schucht, Volunteer Ambulance Driver

