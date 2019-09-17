Contact Us
Hillary, Chelsea Clinton (And Other Celebs) Coming To Bergen County Bookstore

Cecilia Levine
Hillary and Chelsea Clinton will be at Bookends Bookstore in Ridgewood next month.
Hillary and Chelsea Clinton will be at Bookends Bookstore in Ridgewood next month. Photo Credit: Bookends Bookstore

Hillary and Chelsea Clinton have added Bergen County as a destination on their book tour.

The former First Lady and Presidential nominee and her daughter will be promoting their new book, "The Book of Gutsy Women: Favorite Stories of Courage and Resilience" at Book Ends in Ridgewood next month.

The co-authored book is a collection of stories of tenacious and trail-blazing women who have stood up to the status quo, asked tough questions and gotten the job done.

Those featured include Harriet Tubman, Malala Yousafzai, Rachel Carson and more.

The $45 registration is required and includes an unsigned copy of the book (click here to register).

The event presented by the Women's Club of Ridgewood and will be on Oct. 6 at 4:30 p.m.

