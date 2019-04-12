Fairfield Wawa Opening Friday, Free Coffee All Weekend

Wawa, the convenience store chain, is cutting the ribbon on its latest location, in Fairfield, this Friday.

Doors at the store, at 28 Little Falls Road, open at 8 a.m. The first hundred customers through the door get a free t-shirt. The ribbon-cutting takes place at 9 a.m., followed by a a Hoagies for Heroes sandwich-making contest between Fairfield police officers and Fairfield firefighters. Wawa will present $1,000 checks to the winning and runner-up teams, to be donated to the charities of their choice.

Also, the store will be offering free coffee all weekend through Monday, Dec. 9.

Wawa has 840 stores in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Florida and Washington, D.C.

