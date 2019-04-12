Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Hackensack Driver, 69, Hospitalized After SUV Rams Utility Pole On Route 1/9 In Ridgefield
Events

Fairfield Wawa Opening Friday, Free Coffee All Weekend

Paul Milo
Email me Read More Stories
A Wawa store is opening in Fairfield Friday
A Wawa store is opening in Fairfield Friday Photo Credit: Yelp

Wawa, the convenience store chain, is cutting the ribbon on its latest location, in Fairfield, this Friday.

Doors at the store, at 28 Little Falls Road, open at 8 a.m. The first hundred customers through the door get a free t-shirt. The ribbon-cutting takes place at 9 a.m., followed by a  a Hoagies for Heroes sandwich-making contest between Fairfield police officers and Fairfield firefighters. Wawa will present $1,000 checks to the winning and runner-up teams, to be donated to the charities of their choice.

Also, the store will be offering free coffee all weekend through Monday, Dec. 9.

Wawa has 840 stores in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Florida and Washington, D.C.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.