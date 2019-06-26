Contact Us
Don't Miss These July 4th Fireworks Spectaculars Near Passaic County

Don't miss these fireworks displays in and around Passaic County. Photo Credit: Skip Pearlman

The Fourth of July would not be complete without fireworks. Here is a complete list of shows near Passaic County. Click the hyperlinks for complete celebration schedules.

Belleville, Thursday, July 4: Festivities begin at 6 p.m. Fireworks display will start about 9 p.m. at the Municipal Stadium.

Clifton, Thursday, July 4 (rain date July 6): Fireworks begin at the Clifton High School Stadium at dusk; Tickets are $3 from the city clerk for residents.

Fair Lawn, Monday, July 1: Fireworks begin between 9 and 9:15 p.m. at Memorial Park.

Hackensack, Sunday, July 7 : Inferno Band performing 7:15 in Foshini Park. Fireworks begin at 9:15 p.m.

Nutley, Thursday, July 4: Celebrations begin 6:30 p.m. at the Park Oval with fireworks at dusk.

Parsippany, Thursday July 4: Annual concert and fireworks show begins 7:30 p.m. at Parsippany Hills High School.

Pequannock, Friday, June 28: F ireworks begin at dusk at Pequannock Township High School.

Saddle Brook, Wednesday, July 3: Fireworks begin at 7 p.m. at Otto Pehle Park on Saddle River Road.

Verona, Monday, July 1: 7 p.m. at the Verona Community Center.

West Milford, Wednesday, July 3: Celebration from 5 to 10 p.m. behind Macopin School (no pets).

