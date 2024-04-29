Emotionally Disturbed Resident Sets Fire To Cliffside Apartment: Sources

Authorities found the man at his sister's home after the two-alarm blaze was set in a second-floor apartment in the three-story brick building on Palisade Avenue near Washington Place shortly after 10:30 a.m. Sunday, they said.

Borough police and firefighters responded. No injuries were reported.

The Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification and borough police detectives collected evidence.

Bergen County Prosecutor's Deputy Chief Jeff Angermeyer confirmed that the fire was considered suspicious and that Arson Squad detectives are investigating.

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.