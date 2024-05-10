Wildwood Plans For Large Crowd, Protests At Trump's Campaign Rally Amid Hush Money Trial

Trump's rally will be held on the beach in Wildwood on Saturday, May 11. It will be his second campaign rally in the Cape May County city and his first of the 2024 election cycle.

The city posted on Facebook on Friday, May 10, saying there would be "ample time" for rally attendees to find a spot in a space twice the size of what's needed for the expected crowd.

"There is zero need to line up for the rally early," the city wrote. "There will be large screens for better viewing. Enjoy our island in the meantime."

Trump has hosted a campaign rally in Wildwood before, although it was not at a time when tourists begin flocking to the beach. His campaign stop on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, was indoors at the Wildwoods Convention Center.

The weather for the beachfront rally likely won't be as warm as what Wildwood is known for in the summer. The National Weather Service forecasted partly cloudy skies and a high temperature of 57 degrees with winds coming from the north at 10 mph.

The Wildwood Police Department also posted more information on Facebook for people planning to go to the rally on Wednesday, May 8. It shared a list of prohibited items, including beach chairs, coolers, guns, umbrellas, and other weapons.

Police also said drones were banned from the beach during the rally.

"Anyone found operating a drone during the event will be subject to having their device confiscated and/or criminal charges," the police department said.

There will also be a designated space for protesters about a block away from the rally on the beach at Roberts Avenue.

"Just as in 2020, this area is within close proximity of the event site and will be protected with a heavy police presence," Wildwood police said. "Any groups wishing to protest must obtain a permit from city hall."

The Trump campaign website said the event will open at noon and Trump is scheduled to speak at 5 p.m. Tickets can be requested on the website.

Trump's campaign posted a social media video on Thursday, May 9 of the former President encouraging supporters to see him in Wildwood.

"It's going to be a wild rally," Trump said. "That's why they call it Wildwood, I guess."

Trump's rally on the Jersey Shore will happen after the end of the third week of his criminal trial about 125 miles away in Manhattan. He's facing 34 felony charges of falsifying business records over a hush-money payment of $130,000 made during his 2016 campaign to cover up an affair he was accused of having with porn star Stormy Daniels.

The New York Times reported that Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, testified earlier in the week about her 2006 encounter with Trump in Lake Tahoe, Nevada. Trump's former lawyer and "fixer" Michael Cohen was expected to testify on Monday, May 13.

After appearing in court on Friday, Trump spoke to reporters and briefly mentioned the Wildwood rally.

"There's going to be a big crowd and we're going to be saying a lot," he said.

Trump has denied the charges. He has also denied having an affair with Daniels.

If convicted, Trump faces up to four years in prison or probation.

