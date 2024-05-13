Revived NJ 'Local Pizza Legend' On Brink Of Closing Sells Out After Portnoy's Visit

Those are Dave Portnoy's words of the story that Bonvini's in Livingston tells.

Portnoy, the CEO of Barstool Sports and self-proclaimed pizza expert, paid a visit to the storied S Livingston Avenue pizzeria for a "One Bite" review.

His takeaway?

The pizza's good, not great. Its history, that's something else.

Portnoy got it all from the current owner, who explained his father-in-law owned opened the original Bonvini's in 1954, which would close in 1998.

Years later, his brother-in-law had been selling pizza out of a shed on Friday nights, 50 pies a night "just for laughs." He retired three years ago, and the current owner revived the place, he said.

Daily Voice has not been able to reach Bonvini's for more detail.

"I said, 'I think we've got something here,'" the man told Portnoy during his visit. "We brought it back."

Portnoy's rating? 6.8.

Around the time Portnoy's review was released, Bonvini's announced sellout days.

The deli and pizzeria has a large, loyal following of customers far and wide, many of whom say they will travel many miles for a taste of nostalgia.

But on May 1, Bonvini's made a heartbreaking announcement: They're closing again in July.

"Heartbroken," one customer said. "Moved from Livingston to the fetid fen of NE Florida when I was 10 (1977). Carried memories of Bonvinis with me all these years.

"The pizza game here has stepped up tremendously in the last decade, but I long for the pizza I remember from my youth.

"Plans for a family vacation back to NJ/NY have been pushed back to next year, and Bonvinis is/was high on the agenda. I guess now there will only be memories."

"Well it was great while it lasted and I thank you from the bottom of my heart. It was like reliving a part of my childhood," another said. "If you remember, I bought your first official pizza two years ago. Let me know when I need to order to buy your last."

Bonvini's is located at 127 S Livingston Ave., in Livingston. Stop by while you still can.

