Red Lobster Restaurant Closings: 4 NJ Locations Among Dozens Shuttered Abruptly Nationwide

According to a Bloomberg, the fast-casual seafood restaurant has considered filing for bankruptcy.

The following locations are listed as being temporarily closed on the Red Lobster website, with some set to be auctioned off.

MD: Columbia, Laurel, Silver Spring, Gaithersburg

NJ: Ledgewood, Lawrenceville, East Brunswick, Bridgewater

PA: Erie

VA: Newport News, Williamsburg, Colonial Heights

TAGeX Brand, which bills itself as the world's largest after-marketplace auctioneer for restaurant equipment and supplies, published a complete list of Red Lobster auction locations.

