Macy's Opening New Format Store In North Jersey

Macy's will be celebrating the grand opening of its new format store at the Interstate Shopping Center in Ramsey on Saturday, May 25 at 9:45 a.m. The event will feature a ribbon cutting ceremony and giveaways for customers.

The department store is promising an immersive shopping experience with its new format, offering convenience and discovery in an easy to navigate shopping center. Patrons will be able to enjoy a curated assortment of Macy's fragrances and the store plans on collaborating with local businesses to create pop-up shops and other events.

Two days before the grand opening, Macy's will host 25 children and their families from the Boys & Girls Club of Garfield for a private shopping event for summer essentials.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.