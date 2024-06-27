A Few Clouds 77°

Bicyclist, 47, Dies After Being Struck On Route 9W

Jake Kim, a 47-year-old Englewood resident was killed after his bicycle was truck by a vehicle on Wednesday morning, June 19, according to a fundraiser created to assist his family.

Jake Kim

 Photo Credit: GoFundMe
Sam Barron

As of Thursday, June 27, more than $12,000 has been raised. 

"The famous 9W leaving from Fort Lee, will no longer feel the same without him," Jang won Woo, who organized the fundraiser said."

Kim was struck by a Mercedes Sprinter Van at 9:50 a.m. at the intersection of Palisade Avenue and Sylvan Avenue, Englewood Cliffs police said. 

Kim was transported to Englewood Hospital and Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, according to the fundraiser. The driver of the vehicle remained on scene, police said. The investigation is ongoing, police said.

A funeral was held on Thursday, June 27 at Rockland Cemetery in Sparkil, according to his obituary

To view the fundraiser, click here.

