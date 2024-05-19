CNN Political Commentator Alice Stewart Found Dead In VA Neighborhood, Network Says

Sources tell Daily Voice that no foul play was suspected and she was believed to have suffered a medical emergency.

Stewart, a veteran political commentator at CNN and Emmy Award-winning journalist, was found dead in a Belle View neighborhood early Saturday, May 18, as previously reported by Daily Voice.

In a company email, CNN CEO Mark Thompson said Stewart was "a political veteran and an Emmy Award-winning journalist who brought an incomparable spark to CNN’s coverage, known across our bureaus not only for her political savvy, but for her unwavering kindness."

Born in Atlanta, Stewart graduated from the University of Georgia with a degree in broadcast news and political science. She got her start in Georgia and later moved to Little Rock, AR, where she worked as a news anchor.

Stewart would go on to become a communications director for multiple presidential campaigns including former AR Gov. Mike Huckabee, MN Rep. Michele Bachman, PA Sen. Rick Santorum, and most recently TX Sen. Ted Cruz.

Stewart previously hosted "The Alice Stewart Show," a political talk radio show featuring national and local political leaders and promoting dialogue in a respectful manner.

The Arkansas Sports Hall of Fame said Stewart was an avid runner, having completed the Boston and New York City marathons. Last month, Stewart ran the Cherry Blossom 10-miler in Washington D.C.

Stewart was a Spring 2024 fellow at the Harvard Kennedy School's Institute of Politics, which said she had worked on communications strategy for Concerned Women for America, Republican National Senatorial Committee, Republican National Congressional Committee and Rick Scott for Florida Governor.

Stewart's last appearance on CNN was just hours before she died on Friday, May 17, on "The Situation Room with Wolf Blitzer."

Condolences poured in.

"Alice, you were truly an amazing friend and mentor," one person wrote on Instagram. "The co service movement at Harvard would not be the same without you. Thank you for your constant support and love. 💔

"My friend for almost 20 years - it's hard to believe you're gone. Alice was among the classiest and most kind people I've had the opportunity to get to know in my time around politics. Simply put, she made the world a better place," another said.

"I'll see you again some day, my friend... but until then, I'm heartbroken that you let this earth too soon. 💔"

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.