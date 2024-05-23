Two Rounds Of Thunderstorms Predicted In NJ, PA: Here's Timing

The first is expected in the morning northwest of the I-95 corridor through noon, and the second in the afternoon and evening along the Jersey Shore and in South Jersey (see map above).

The NWS warns that strong to severe thunderstorms could come with gusty winds.

Travel delays due to flooding, downpours, and hail are expected, AccuWeather says.

Temps will be in the mid-80s with a drop into the 60s in the evening, the NWS said.

Friday will be mostly sunny with a high near 85

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.