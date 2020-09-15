Wayne's New Whole Foods Market Opening This Week

A new Whole Foods store will open this week in Wayne.

The 40,000-square-foot Valley Road store will mark Whole Foods Market’s 50th location in the company’s Northeast region.

A "Market Burger" gourmet burger bar, a seafood counter, an expansive floral department, a full bakery and full-service butcher are among the store features.

All food at Whole Foods Market must meet the company’s rigorous quality standards, which prohibit hydrogenated fats, high-fructose corn syrup and artificial sweeteners, as well as over 100 colors, flavors and preservatives commonly found in food.

All beauty and body care products must meet the company’s body care standards, which ban more than 100 commonly used ingredients, including phthalates, parabens and microbeads.

In keeping with the Whole Foods shopping experience tradition, members of Amazon Prime who visit the store will be eligible for numerous year-round benefits like free two-hour grocery, 10 percent off hundreds of sale items and other exclusive discounts.

Whole Foods Market, 560 Valley Road, Wayne

