Store That Sold $1.13B Mega Millions Ticket Revealed By NJ Lottery Officials

The New Jersey Lottery said the Mega Millions ticket was purchased at ShopRite Wine & Spirits on Route 66 in Neptune Township. The jackpot reached $1.13 billion in the Mega Millions drawing on Tuesday, Mar. 26.

The lucky ticket matched all six numbers. The winning numbers were 7, 11, 22, 29, and 38, and the MegaBall was 4.

The liquor store will receive a $30,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket. The executive director of NJ Lottery will hold a news conference and check presentation at the store on Wednesday, Mar. 27.

Monmouth County has seen a lot of recent luck in the Mega Millions since three other tickets were purchased that won $10,000. Two of those tickets were sold at a ShopRite grocery store in Hazlet.

The Mega Millions drawing was one of two national jackpots worth a combined $2 billion. The Powerball drawing on Wednesday, Mar. 27 is expected to reach an estimated $865 million.

The largest lottery jackpot in U.S. history was $2.04 billion and was won by a California man on Monday, Nov. 7, 2022.

