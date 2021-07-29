Contact Us
North Jersey Spa Closes For Human Trafficking, Prostitution Investigation

Valerie Musson
Byram Spa on Route 206 in Stanhope
Byram Spa on Route 206 in Stanhope Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

A North Jersey spa has been shut down indefinitely following allegations of prostitution and human trafficking, authorities said.

Authorities closed the Byram Spa on Route 206 in Stanhope on June 23 after police and the Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Newark determined that the business was operating an “unapproved and illegal massage establishment most likely used for prostitution,” authorities said Thursday.

The initial investigation also cited concerns involving “potential human trafficking violations,” police said.

The owner of the property where the spa is located remained cooperative throughout the investigation, police said.

It was not clear if or when the business will reopen.

