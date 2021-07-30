Hundreds Of Nostalgic Customers Line Up For One Last Bite From 'The Fireplace'

Nostalgia set in Friday for hundreds of customers who turned out in droves hoping for one last burger from The Fireplace in Paramus.

The Route 17 burger joint announced in a Facebook post Thursday that July 30 would be its last day open after 65 years in business.

Nearly 500 people stopped by the iconic eatery, some ready to say their goodbyes, others hoping that the news wasn't true.

VIDEO. The line snaked around the inside of The Fireplace and then out the door and around the parking lot. The iconic Paramus restaurant is closing its doors after 65yrs. Rising food prices and slowing business spelled its doom. @wcbs880 pic.twitter.com/XgdcHYazwW — Peter Haskell (@peterhaskell880) July 30, 2021

"My family is so sad to hear this," one longtime customer wrote on The Fireplace's Facebook announcement.

"We have dined at The Fireplace on many a Friday evening over many years. The Fireplace is a Bergen County institution and will be sorely missed by so many. Is there any way, you could reconsider your closing?"

"There are people all over the USA like me, who grew up in Bergen County and loved The Fireplace," another said.

"My parents and grandparents loved The Fireplace. Nobody wlll be happy to hear this. Thank you for the food and memories, and good luck."

Customers had from 11:30 a.m. until food ran out.

** To share a memory or footage from Friday, email clevine@dailyvoice.com **

