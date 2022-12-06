55,000 Refrigerators Recalled Due To Injury Hazard

Some 55,000 refrigerators are being recalled because they could potentially cause people significant injury, the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) said on Friday, June 20.

The organization said the door handle on specific Hisense French Door Refrigerators have a tendency to break off when people trying opening them, posing an injury hazard.

So far the company has received "139 reports of the refrigerator doors loosening or detaching and five reports of injuries, including foot bruises and lacerations," the CPSC said.

The refrigerators, which are 36 inches wide and 74 inches high, have model number HRF266N6CSE and serial numbers C2020050100001 through C2020123109000.

People can identify the fridges by looking inside the fridge on the left side above the water dispenser, the CPSC said.

Consumers are being advised to stop using the refrigerators and contact Hisense USA to find out if if their unit is part of the recall. They can also schedule a free at-home service to get the product replaced.

More information about the recall can be found here.

