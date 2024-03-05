Bruce Springsteen To Headline SeaHearNow Music Festival In Asbury Park

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band will perform at the Sea.Hear.Now Festival, the event announced on Facebook on Tuesday, Mar. 5. The festival on Asbury Park's waterfront is returning for its sixth year.

Springsteen is the headlining act of the Jersey Shore's largest music festival on Sunday, Sept. 15. Contemporary folk star Noah Kahan will headline Sea.Hear.Now on the first day of the festival on Saturday, Sept. 14.

This will be Springsteen's first full set at Sea.Hear.Now, which takes place on three stages, including "two in the sand and one in the park." The Freehold native did make a surprise appearance during Social Distortion's 2018 performance at Sea.Hear.Now.

Springsteen's return to Asbury Park will come during a big year for an iconic music venue in the city. The Stone Pony is celebrating its 50th anniversary in 2024 and Springsteen played there many times at the start of his career.

The 2024 edition of the seaside festival will have at least 29 performers over two days. Some other acts include 311, The Black Crowes, The Revivalists, The Gaslight Anthem, Trey Anastasio Band, Norah Jones, Kool & the Gang, and Action Bronson.

In 2023, The Killers and Foo Fighters were the festival's headliners. Weezer, The Beach Boys, Sheryl Crow, and Greta Van Fleet were among the other performers last year. Previous headliners of Sea.Hear.Now include Stevie Nicks, Green Day, Pearl Jam, The Smashing Pumpkins, the Dave Matthews Band, and Incubus.

The festival's fun also reaches the Atlantic Ocean. Professional and legendary surfers compete in the North Beach Surf Contest right near the beachfront stages.

A ticket presale will begin at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Mar. 7. General ticket sales will start an hour later at 11 a.m.

You can sign up for a presale code on the Sea.Hear.Now website.

