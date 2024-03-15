Bergenfield Widower, 94, Charged In Hit-And-Run Death Of Beloved Teacher From Dumont

Ernest F. Hofmann was driving a 2002 Ford F-150 pickup that struck Elizabeth Feliciano-Rosa, 54, as she crossed Madison Avenue at Washington Avenue at 5:19 p.m. Thursday, March 14, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

The victim was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.

Hofmann kept going, the prosecutor said.

Chances are Hofmann continued to Prospect Avenue, then made a left and continued south for two miles before turning onto Spring Avenue toward his home.

Hofmann was driving a distinctive vehicle – a beat-up blue pickup with a red cap over the bed.

Members of the prosecutor’s Fatal Accident Investigation Unit and Dumont police quickly identified it and then him.

Hofmann was taken into custody late Friday afternoon before being booked into the Bergen County Jail. Musella didn't say whether detectives seized him or he surrendered.

Hofmann is charged with knowingly leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident resulting in death and obstruction. He also received several motor vehicle summonses, Musella noted.

Feliciano-Rosa had three adult daughters and taught first grade at the Grieco Elementary School in Englewood for nearly 20 years.

The district called her “a cornerstone of the Englewood Public Schools community” who was known for an “infectious smile, boundless energy, and unwavering dedication.”

