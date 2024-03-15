Compassionate, Committed, Adored: Englewood Teacher From Dumont ID'd As Fatal Hit-Run Victim

A lifeless Elizabeth Rosa lay off the corner of Washington and West Madison avenues as the driver who hit her stopped and got out, according to a witness.

He just as quickly got back into the red pickup truck and sped off, the witness said.

Investigators from the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office and Dumont Police Department continued to turn over every rock on Friday, March 15, as word spread of Rosa's horrific death the night before.

Rosa, who turned 54 on New Year's Day, "was a cornerstone of the Englewood Public Schools community, dedicating nearly two decades of her life to nurturing young minds," according to a statement released by the district.

The mother of three adult daughters, Rosa had been a first-grade dual-language teacher at Grieco Elementary School since 2005.

"Known for her infectious smile, boundless energy, and unwavering dedication, she touched the lives of countless students, colleagues, and families," the district statement says.

"Her passion for education was palpable and her commitment to her craft unparalleled," it adds. "Mrs. Rosa exemplified both compassion and discipline, earning the adoration of her students while instilling in them a love for learning.

"The void left by her absence will be felt deeply by all who had the privilege of knowing her."

A Cresskill Fire Department ambulance took Rosa to Hackensack University Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead Thursday night.

Arrangements hadn't yet been announced.

"In recognition of the impact of this loss on our school community, grief counseling services have been made available to all students and employees in need of support," the Englewood district announced.

Meanwhile, authorities asked that anyone who might have witnessed the crash or has information that could help investigators identify the vehicle or the driver call Dumont police at (201) 387-5000 or the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office tips line: (201) 226-5532. You can remain anonymous.

