1,000 THC Vapes, Edibles Plus $14,000 Cash Seized, Mini Mart Owner Busted: Passaic Sheriff

Authorities seized nearly 1,000 THC vapes and edibles -- along with nearly $14,000 in cash -- while busting the owner of a North Haledon mini mart who they said sold the drug-infused products to underage buyers.

Manishkum Gandhi, 48, conducted what the sheriff said was an unlicensed, illegal operation at the Mini Mart on Belmont Avenue in North Haledon, Passaic County Sheriff Richard Berdnik said.

Photo Credit: GoogleMaps Street View / PCSO (mugshot)
Jerry DeMarco
Passaic County Sheriff Richard H. Berdnik said his department teamed up with Haledon and North Haledon police to investigate and then raid the Mini Mart Food Store at 845 Belmont Avenue.

It began with tips from concerned citizens to North Haledon police, the sheriff said.

Detectives watched as Manishkum Gandhi, 48, conducted what the sheriff said was an unlicensed, illegal operation.

Gandhi, whose current address is listed as the Howard Johnson's by Wyndham on westbound Route 3 in Clifton, was taken into custody on Monday, Nov. 13, the sheriff said. He was charged with multiple drug-related offenses and released pending court action.

Detectives seized the cash along with the illegal drugs, which Berdnik said are worth roughly $35,000 on the street.

