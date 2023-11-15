1,000 THC Vapes, Edibles Plus $14,000 Cash Seized, Mini Mart Owner Busted: Passaic Sheriff

Passaic County Sheriff Richard H. Berdnik said his department teamed up with Haledon and North Haledon police to investigate and then raid the Mini Mart Food Store at 845 Belmont Avenue.

It began with tips from concerned citizens to North Haledon police, the sheriff said.

Detectives watched as Manishkum Gandhi, 48, conducted what the sheriff said was an unlicensed, illegal operation.

Gandhi, whose current address is listed as the Howard Johnson's by Wyndham on westbound Route 3 in Clifton, was taken into custody on Monday, Nov. 13, the sheriff said. He was charged with multiple drug-related offenses and released pending court action.

Detectives seized the cash along with the illegal drugs, which Berdnik said are worth roughly $35,000 on the street.

