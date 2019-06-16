Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Search Continues For Renowned Researcher Who Drowned In Swim Between Tappan Zee, GWB
Schools

Saddle Brook HS Wrestler Headed To Nation's Top Junior College Program

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Dean Setticase had 52 wins and only three losses for the SBHS Falcons his senior year.
Dean Setticase had 52 wins and only three losses for the SBHS Falcons his senior year. Photo Credit: COURTESY: Michael Foligno

Saddle Brook High School senior Dean Setticase this past week signed a commitment letter to attend and wrestle at Clackamas Community College in Oregon City, which has the No. 1 junior college program in the country.

Clackamas this past season won the team national championship and had nine of their 10 wrestlers capture All-American honors.

Setticase, who'll attend Clackamas on a full wrestling scholarship, had 52 wins and only three losses for the SBHS Falcons his senior year.

He finished first in the MAWA Eastern Nationals, third at the New Jersey State wrestling tournament and 4th place in the Virginia Beach High School Nationals.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.