Saddle Brook HS Wrestler Headed To Nation's Top Junior College Program

Saddle Brook High School senior Dean Setticase this past week signed a commitment letter to attend and wrestle at Clackamas Community College in Oregon City, which has the No. 1 junior college program in the country.

Clackamas this past season won the team national championship and had nine of their 10 wrestlers capture All-American honors.

Setticase, who'll attend Clackamas on a full wrestling scholarship, had 52 wins and only three losses for the SBHS Falcons his senior year.

He finished first in the MAWA Eastern Nationals, third at the New Jersey State wrestling tournament and 4th place in the Virginia Beach High School Nationals.

