Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
NEW RANKINGS: These Bergen County School Districts Are Among Best In State

Cecilia Levine
Fair Lawn High School
Fair Lawn High School Photo Credit: COURTESY: Tommy LoMauro

Did your district make the grade?

Niche has released its 2020 list of "best school" rankings in America.

The results are "based on rigorous analysis of key statistics and millions of reviews from students and parents using data from the U.S. Department of Education." Click here for more on methodology.

Princeton, Millburn and Livingston hold the top three spots for best districts in the state.

Here's how Niche ranked Bergen County schools on the list of the best district in New Jersey.

  • No. 49: Leonia
  • No. 46: Fort Lee
  • No. 36: River Dell
  • No. 35: Glen Rock
  • No. 32: Ramsey
  • No. 30: Ramapo Indian Hills Regional
  • No. 27: Pascack Valley Regional
  • No. 19: Mahwah
  • No. 17: Fair Lawn
  • No. 16: Ridgewood
  • No. 6: Northern Valley Regional
  • No. 5: Tenafly

Click here for the full list.

