NEW RANKINGS: These Bergen County School Districts Are Among Best In State

Did your district make the grade?

Niche has released its 2020 list of "best school" rankings in America.

The results are "based on rigorous analysis of key statistics and millions of reviews from students and parents using data from the U.S. Department of Education." Click here for more on methodology.

Princeton, Millburn and Livingston hold the top three spots for best districts in the state.

Here's how Niche ranked Bergen County schools on the list of the best district in New Jersey.

No. 49: Leonia

No. 46: Fort Lee

No. 36: River Dell

No. 35: Glen Rock

No. 32: Ramsey

No. 30: Ramapo Indian Hills Regional

No. 27: Pascack Valley Regional

No. 19: Mahwah

No. 17: Fair Lawn

No. 16: Ridgewood

No. 6: Northern Valley Regional

No. 5: Tenafly

Click here for the full list.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.