East Rutherford's Becton HS Mourns Social Worker, 2 Other Staffers Lost Coronavirus

East Rutherford's Becton High School community is mourning the loss of three people who died the same week of coronavirus.

The first was social worker Javiera "Javi" Rodriguez, 43, who died late April 1. Later in the week, an employee lost her brother and another, her husband -- all to complications of coronavirus, school officials said.

"Our message to this virus from the beginning has been clear: Bring it," Principal Dr. Dario Sforza said.

"We are still standing after it took three of ours in just one week. This virus underestimated the spirit of this Becton Wildcat family."

Rodriguez was the case manager for the district's child study team and counseled students with special needs, or who were struggling in school or at home.

Sforza remembered Rodriguez as a "relentless advocate" for students with special needs.

She was an active member of the Art House community in Jersey City, serving as an art and jewelry designer for several shows.

The organization penned a tribute in her honor.

"Losing Javi is a tragic and terrible loss for her loved ones, all of us here at Art House, and for the Hudson County communities she was part of," the tribute says.

