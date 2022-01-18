DCF Notified, Elizabeth Teacher Suspended For 'Inappropriate' Behavior: Officials

An Elizabeth Public Schools teacher has been suspended over "inappropriate" behavior, district officials said.

The Frank J. Cicarell Academy ninth-grade teacher was removed from the classroom for "issues related to inappropriate behavior" on Tuesday, Jan. 18, Superintendent Olga Hugelmeyer told parents in a letter obtained by Daily Voice.

The NJ Division of Child Protection and Permanency was notified, she said.

Neither the teacher's identity nor the nature of the incident were disclosed.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

