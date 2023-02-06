Contact Us
Bergen County Mansion Under Construction With Tennis Courts, Pool Listed At $6.499M

Jon Craig
948 Colonial Road, Franklin Lakes.
948 Colonial Road, Franklin Lakes. Photo Credit: Christie's International Real Estate Group- Westwood/NJMLS

Tennis anyone? How about a dip in the pool?

These are just two of the amenities offered by a new mansion for sale in Franklin Lakes for a cool $6.499 million.

Construction of the stunning estate is set to be completed early next year, according to Taylor C. Lucyk, the listing agent on the property. Crews are breaking ground now, he said.

It's being built on an oversized 2.6-acre lot and features six bedrooms and six full bathrooms, according to the listing.

The home has piers, bluestone patios, and a 20-by-40-foot gunite pool, There's also a three-car oversized garage.

The basement includes a gym, movie theater, bedroom, bathroom and large recreation room.

For more details, click here. 

