Young Teen Sexually Assaulted In New Milford By Elderly Man, Middle-Aged Companion: Prosecutor

The older man, Eliezer Kopelowitz of Englewood, and Wayne Bambling of River Edge, were both arrested in New Milford late last week, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said on Monday, April 8.

Kopelowitz was charged with second-degree sexual assault of the child, who the prosecutor said was between 13 and 17.

He was also charged with child endangerment, criminal sexual contact and possession of both GHB and drug paraphernalia, Musella said.

Bambling was charged with criminal sexual contact and child endangerment, he said.

A judge in Superior Court in Hackensack released both men the very next morning pending future court action, records show.

Members of his Special Victims Unit and New Milford police are working the case, Musella said.

Daily Voice is obtaining additional information about the incident on Tuesday.

