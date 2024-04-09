According to multiple parents, the 8th graders pooled their money to buy the penis-shaped sex aid from a popular gift company.

One apparently turned it on another at a local residence while at least two others watched, they said.

Video was recorded and shared, the parents said.

It wasn't immediately clear what physical injuries the victim may have suffered or what medical treatment was needed.

Nor was it clear how minors were able to obtain an adult toy.

First Assistant Bergen County Prosecutor Heather Suffin confirmed on Tuesday, April 9 that County Prosecutor Mark Musella's office is handling the case.

Delinquency complaints are forthcoming, she said.

Because of their ages, however, authorities are severely restricted in what else can be disclosed, Suffin said.

Delinquency complaints are heard behind closed doors in the Family Part of Superior Court in Hackensack.

Family court judges in New Jersey have an array of choices. The most common is supervised probation, which ordinarily is accompanied by a required amount of community service and/or financial restitution.

Some delinquents are also required to undergo counseling.

Older juveniles than those involved in the Old Tappan case are sometimes ordered held in a detention center or assigned to residential programs, but that's only in extreme instances.

******

Jerry DeMarco of Daily Voice can be reached at (201) 943-2794. Or email: jdemarco@dailyvoice.com. Or: Jerry DeMarco/Facebook Messenger

******

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.