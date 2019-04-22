Contact Us
VIDEO: Rollover Driver Who Hit Sign, Broke Pole Outside Garfield HS Was On Phone, Police Charge

At the scene of the rollover in front of Garfield High School. Video Credit: COURTESY: Ron Bombaro (tornadochaser66)

A 26-year-old Garfield driver who walked away unscathed after her car hit a sign and a utility pole before overturning overnight Monday was illegally on her cellphone when she crashed, local police said.

The driver received summonses for careless driving and for illegally using a wireless device behind the wheel after her 2000 Nissan Maxima rolled onto the sidewalk in front of Garfield High School on Outwater Lane near Palisades Avenue around 2 a.m., Capt. Darren Sucorowski said.

Officer Dane Lio was nearby and rushed to the scene after hearing the crash, Sucorowski said.

The driver refused treatment from a Hackensack University Medical Center ambulance crew, the captain said.

The officer found no signs of impairment, Sucorowski said.

Garfield firefighters responded along with police, the captain said

A PSE&G crew responded to repair the pole, he said.

