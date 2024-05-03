Knife Wielder, 71, Who Threatened Pro-Palestinian Protestor In Teaneck Nabbed In Lakewood: PD

Pro-Palestinian protestors have been facing off against Jewish counter-demonstrators in Teaneck for more than two months.

Cellphone video from the April 14 motor vehicle procession on Teaneck Road shows Ebrahim Yehounatan of Flushing, Queens pulling up alongside the victim’s car, Teaneck Police Chief Andrew R. McGurr said.

Yehounatan “brandished a knife in his right hand directed at the victim,” the chief said.

McGurr’s department identified Yehounatan and drew up a complaint warrant charging him with harassment, bias intimidation and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.

An active warrant was entered into the National Crime Information Center, and on Friday, May 3, Lakewood police seized Yehounatan following a traffic stop in their town.

He was processed at Teaneck Police headquarters and sent to the Bergen County Jail to await a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

A passenger with Yehounatan shouted racially charged epithets and spit in the victim’s direction, McGurr said, but a “legal review of his conduct determined that his actions did not rise to the level of criminality.”

