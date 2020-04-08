SWAT Team, Police Seize Man With Gun At Route 46 Motel

Elmwood Park police backed by a SWAT team seized a Somerset County man who they said had a gun tucked in his waistband at a Route 46 motel Wednesday morning.

A 9 a.m. caller told police that a man had a gun at the Red Carpet Motel on Route 46, Police Chief Michael Foligno said.

Borough police responded with a Bergen County Regional SWAT team and county sheriff's officers and established a perimeter, Foligno said.

A room where the man was believed to be was cleared, along with an adjoining room, the chief said.

Video surveillance showed the suspect --identified as Ronnie Shertel, 37, of Hillsborough -- him in another room "walking around carrying [the gun] in his waistband," Foligno said.

Police convinced Shertel to come out, then took him into custody.

A search of the room turned up a .380-caliber Lorcin, the chief said.

Shertel -- a retired U.S. Marine who records show has a criminal history in Bergen, Somerset and Passaic counties -- was charged with two weapons offenses.

He was later released because of the coronavirus pandemic, authorities said.

