Reports: Philly Plane Passenger Duct Taped To Seat After Groping, Attacking Flight Attendants

A 22-year-old man on a flight from Philadelphia to Miami was duct-taped to his seat after groping a pair of female flight attendants and attacking a male, reports say.

Maxwell Berry, of Norwalk, Ohio, downed two drinks and ordered a third, which he spilled on his shirt during Saturday's Frontier Airlines flight, the NY Daily News reports citing Berry's arrest report.

A flight attendant was helping Berry find a new shirt from his carry-on before he walked around for 15 minutes then grabbed the breasts of two flight attendants, the outlet said.

Berry then punched another flight attendant before passengers helped restrain and duct-tape him to his seat.

Footage of the ordeal was posted to social media.

Cell phone video you’ll only see on @WPLGLocal10 shows a @FlyFrontier flight attendant duct taping an unruly passenger to his seat on Flight 2289 from Philadelphia to @iflymia. @MiamiDadePD says Maxwell Berry groped two flight attendants and punched a third. pic.twitter.com/SSLpCer8wh — Madeleine Wright (@MWrightWPLG) August 3, 2021

Berry was being held in the Miami-Dade County Jail-TGK Correctional Center on three counts of battery.

Frontier Airlines released a statement:

“During a flight from Philadelphia to Miami on July 31, a passenger made inappropriate physical contact with a flight attendant and subsequently physically assaulted another flight attendant.

"As a result, the passenger needed to be restrained until the flight landed in Miami and law enforcement arrived. The flight attendants will be, as required in such circumstances, relieved of flying pending completion of investigation of the events.”

