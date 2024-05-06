Celebrity Chef's NJ Home Where Helicopter Santa Landed Every Christmas Listed At $3.89M

The 9,178-square-foot home at 343 Bridgeboro Road in Moorestown was custom-built in 2005 just as Robert "Bobby Chez" Sliwowski's seafood business was going full steam.

"Every aspect of the home has been meticulously crafted, with a compulsive focus on even the minutest details," according to the real estate listing.

Listing agent Melissa Young of the Drayton Young Group says Sliwowski designed his sprawling ranch with entertaining in mind.

"He likes to entertain," Young said. "He was always told if he was going to do Christmas, it had to be the biggest one."

So, ever since building his 5-bedroom 4.5-bathroom ranch, Christmas was done at Sliwowski's house, which sits on nearly four acres of land.

And it was done big, the realtor said.

"It started with Santa coming in on a helicopter landing in the backyard," which Young noted is complete with both a pond and an Olympic-sized swimming pool. "After that, the Grinch came on horse and buggies. He put on this massive fireworks show for the entire street.

"It became this really wonderful event for family, friends, employees — every Christmas was spent together."

Sliwowski's home has a rare Clive Christian kitchen, or a "Clive Christian kitchen," which the listing says is renowned as the epitome of culinary luxury. "It is widely regarded as one of the most opulent kitchen designs worldwide."

The kitchen is replete with an eight-burner range, four ovens, three Sub-Zero refrigerators, an oversized walk-in pantry, a chopping block, an expansive island that seems to stretch indefinitely, and a state-of-the-art ice machine.

The house features five living rooms and two dining rooms. It has heated floors and 10-foot-high ceilings. There also are five gas and wood fireplaces.

The home was first listed at $4.388 million in June 2023 and took a price cut of 11.1% in April 2024. Young says it's reasonably priced.

"We've been told that Moorestown has the most amount of doctors per square capita than anywhere else in the U.S.," she said. "The location is incredible — so charming. It's a Norman Rockwell Town."

Philadelphia is just 15 minutes away. So is Atlantic City, and the Jersey Shore.

Sliwowski and his mother ran Chez Robert, a highly-rated French restaurant in Westmont for nearly 20 years. He got his start with Bobby Chez Seafood Specialties in 1997 in Voorhees, but may have become most well-known for his "gourmet to go" crabcakes.

Sales volume leaped to about 30,000 crab cakes per week, according to his website. He has four retail stores in Cherry Hill, Collingswood, Washington Township/Sewell and Delran.

Click here for the complete listing of 323 Bridgeboro Road, Moorestown.

