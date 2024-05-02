Meet Whoopi Goldberg In North Jersey

The legendary actress and comedian Whoopi Goldberg, who has won an Emmy, Oscar, Tony and Grammy, will be signing copies of her new book, "Bits and Pieces: My Mother, My Brother and Me," at Bookends in Ridgewood on Thursday May 9, at 5:30 p.m.

Goldberg, a longtime West Orange resident, wrote the book as a tribute to her mother, Emma, and her brother, Clyde, who died in 2010 and 2015, respectively. Goldberg tells stories about trips to Coney Island, seeing the Ice Capades and having magical Christmases with her family, despite the struggles her family faced, according to a synopsis.

A prolific author, Goldberg has written numerous books, including a relationship advice book, a book called "Book," several children's books and "Is It Just Me? Or Is It Nuts Out There?."

For more information on the signing, click here.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.