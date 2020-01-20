Contact Us
Released Accused Sussex County Sex Offender Charged With Sexually Contacting Girl

Andrew M. Stoll, of Franklin, 33.
Andrew M. Stoll, of Franklin, 33. Photo Credit: Sussex County Jail

A Sussex County man who was recently released on sex assault charges did it again, this time to a little girl, authorities said.

Police got a tip last Oct. 31 that Andrew M. Stoll, 33, of Franklin, sexually touched a juvenile -- whose age wasn't being released by authorities, Franklin police said.

Exactly one week before, Stoll was charged with grabbing the buttocks and inner thigh of a woman hugging him goodbye at a family function.

Stoll was charged with criminal sexual contact and endangering the welfare of a child. He was lodged in the Sussex County Jail pending a Superior Court appearance.

