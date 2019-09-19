Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Police: Sergeant Nabs Lyndhurst Motel Guest With Stolen U-Haul, Crystal Meth

Jerry DeMarco
JeanMarc Whitehall
JeanMarc Whitehall Photo Credit: MUGSHOT: Courtesy LYNDHURST PD

A Lyndhurst motel guest was carrying crystal meth when a township police sergeant nabbed him getting into a stolen U-Haul outside a local motel, authorities said.

Sgt. Rick Pizzuti was on patrol before dawn Thursday when a license plate check parked outside the Winslow Hotel on Rutherford Avenue showed the truck stolen, Detective Sgt. Vincent Auteri said.

Pizzuti watched the truck awhile until a man identified as 25-year-old JeanMarc Whitehall emerged from a ground-level motel room and headed to the truck shortly before 1 a.m., Auteri said.

Whitehall, who said the truck belonged to someone else, was taken into custody – and was later found carrying the meth, the sergeant said.

Police charged Whitehall with receiving stolen property and possession of drugs and paraphernalia before freeing him, pending court action, under New Jersey’s bail reform law.

