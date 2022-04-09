Police Arrest Carjacker In Violent Jersey Shore Crime Spree: Prosecutor

A 27-year-old carjacker who struck two pedestrians and stabbed a victim in a violent crime spree was in police custody, authorities in Ocean County said Saturday, April 9.

Dion Marsh, of Manchester, approached a 2016 Toyota Camry, near MLK Drive and Pine Street, assaulted the driver, and fled the area in the vehicle around 1:15 p.m. Friday, April 8, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer said.

Marsh struck a pedestrian around five hours later near Central and Carlton avenues around 6 p.m., Billhimer said alongside Lakewood Township Police Chief Gregory Meyer.

The victim was taken to Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune where he was listed in stable condition.

Then, Lakewood police responded to a 911 call for a stabbing near Pine Circle Drive and Lakewood New Egypt Road, less than an hour later.

There, they found a male victim with a stab wound to his chest. The victim was taken to Jersey Shore University Medical Center where he was listed in critical but stable condition.

Around 8:20 p.m., Marsh struck another pedestrian near Galassi Court, police said. Officers determined the victim was struck by the same car taken in the Lakewood carjacking.

The victim was taken to Jersey Shore University Medical Center where he was listed in critical but stable condition.

An investigation conducted by the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crime Unit and Lakewood Township Police Department revealed that Marsh was responsible for all of these criminal acts.

Detectives from the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crime Unit and Manchester Township Police Department arrested Marsh at his home in Manchester Township without incident. He was currently lodged in the Ocean County Jail pending a detention hearing.

Prosecutor Billhimer and Chief Meyer commend the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crime Unit, Lakewood Township Police Department, Lakewood Township Police Department Detective Bureau, Jackson Township Police Department, Manchester Township Police Department, Ocean County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Investigation Unit, Ocean County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Unit, New Jersey State Police, Federal Bureau of Investigation, United States Marshals Service, and New Jersey Department of Homeland Security and Preparedness for their collective efforts in connection with this investigation leading to Marsh’s swift apprehension.

