COP & Circumstance: Stolen Long Island Motorcycle Chase Gets NJ High School Senior 21 Tickets

A Lyndhurst High School senior who tried to elude a township police officer on a stolen motorcycle received 21 summonses -- and was charged criminally -- after he finally stopped, authorities said.

Rozario Ymeraj 

Photo Credit: LYNDHURST PD
Jerry DeMarco
Rozario Ymeraj, 18, was charged with eluding and receiving stolen property following the broad daylight chase into Rutherford last week.

Lyndhurst Police Officer Michael LeStrange was directing traffic at Ridge Road and New York Avenue when he saw the motorcycle blow by several vehicles stopped at a light around 1 p.m. last Thursday, May 23, Detective Lt. Vincent Auteri said.

Driving without a license plate, Ymeraj sped off down Ridge Road, maneuvering in and out of traffic as LeStrange pursued him, the lieutenant said.

Ymeraj crossed the Route 3 overpass and headed through several Rutherford streets before finally stopped near Woodland Avenue, Auteri said.

Police impounded the motorcycle, which had been reported stolen out of Suffolk County, NY, early last month, he said.

Ymeraj -- who told police he bought the motorcycle on Facebook Marketplace -- was processed and released pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack, the lieutenant said.

