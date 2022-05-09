NJ Woman Struck, Killed By DUI Arizona Football Player: Reports

New Jersey native Norah Bruther was struck and killed by an Arizona State University football player over the weekend, authorities said.

Bruther, 23, of Sea Girt, was crossing Camelback Road in Scottsdale, AZ when she was struck by 22-year-old Sun Devil Stanley Kambert around 1 a.m. Saturday, Fox10 Phoenix reports.

Bruther, a senior associate at Ernst and Young, was allegedly visiting Scottsdale at the time of the incident.

Lambert is a redshirt senior and defensive lineman at ASU, according to the Sun Devils' roster.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

